Verizon has been investing heavily in its 5G technology, and CEO Lowell McAdam said he feels it is solidly ahead of its competitors in developing and implementing the next-generation super-fast connections that carriers are building out this year.

Verizon does not plan to oppose T-Mobile’s deal to merge with Sprint, Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said Wednesday, adding that the company is not concerned about the potential of a larger competitor.

“We don’t have a point of view on whether it goes through or it doesn’t,” he said in an interview a day ahead of Verizon’s annual shareholders meeting in Renton. “We frankly don’t care.”

Verizon has been investing heavily in its 5G technology, and McAdam said he feels it is solidly ahead of its competitors in developing and implementing the next-generation super-fast connections that carriers are building out this year.

Bellevue-based T-Mobile and Sprint announced on Sunday a plan to combine in a $26.5 billion deal that would keep the T-Mobile brand intact. The companies have attempted a deal twice before – once it was shot down by federal regulators, and once they couldn’t agree on terms.

The third time may be the charm under a Trump administration regulatory environment that many believe is more receptive to these types of deals than the federal government has been in years past.

T-Mobile and Sprint have portrayed the merger as the best possible outcome for consumers when it comes to 5G technology. The network will be expensive to build out, and together the companies would be able to push the industry forward, executives from both companies said when announcing the merger.

McAdam said the idea that Verizon was waiting around for a competitor to encourage it to invest in 5G “is frankly silly.”

Verizon has been partnering with Samsung and others to test 5G in homes, or “fixed” 5G, in a couple U.S. cities. It plans to launch the service to customers in three to five cities, including Sacramento, before the end of the year, he said.

“Our view is we’re going to push like heck down this path of 5G,” McAdam said.

Once fixed 5G service is launched, mobile 5G connectivity will only be about six months behind, he said.

That market — giving customers access to ultra-fast speeds even on the go – is where T-Mobile has been investing its resources. T-Mobile CEO John Legere has criticized Verizon and other competitors in the past for focusing on the fixed service rather than mobile.

McAdam and Legere do agree on at least one thing, though.

Both believe that even if a Sprint-T-Mobile merger goes through, there will be more than three competitors in the wireless market. Cable companies, such as Comcast and Charter Communications, as well as video companies are part of the pool now, they have both said.

McAdam pointed to a news article he read Wednesday morning that referred to the industry’s three players if the T-Mobile-Sprint deal was approved. “Somebody missed their math,” he said.