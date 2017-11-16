All Wave Broadband customers across the West Coast can now access gigabit speed internet.

More ultra-high-speed internet is coming to a home near you.

Kirkland internet company Wave Broadband is enabling gigabit download speed for all its customers throughout Washington, Oregon and California.

Gigabit speed, which allows a massive amount of bandwidth for streaming videos and playing games, will cost customers $80 per month for the first year, then $99 per month after that. Some customers may need a new, updated modem to enable Wave’s service, but no extra wiring is required.

The company, which operates a mainly fiber network, has been building out and upgrading its infrastructure on the West Coast for several years to get ready for gigabit speed, said CEO Steve Weed.

Wave already offered gigabit speed to most businesses and to some residential customers, but this will enable all customers within Wave’s coverage area to get the faster speeds, no matter where they live. About 700,000 homes have access to Wave’s network.

Competitors Comcast and CenturyLink also recently started offering gigabit speed in the Seattle area, as the trend of streaming over the internet grows. Comcast charges a promotional rate of $109.99 a month for the service, which increases to $159.95.

Wave plans to continuing expanding its fiber network across the West Coast.