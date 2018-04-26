Vancouver, Wash. tech company nLight debuted on the NASDAQ Thursday.

The stock of Vancouver, Wash.-based nLight soared more than 44 percent in its first day of trading Thursday on the Nasdaq market.

The company, which makes semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial and aerospace companies, announced Wednesday it would sell 6 million shares of stock at $16 a share. By midday Thursday in New York, its share price was more than $23. It’s trading under the ticker LASR.

NLight was founded in Seattle in 2000 and later moved to Vancouver. It now has more than 1,000 employees and offices in the Portland suburb of Hillsboro as well as Finland and Shanghai.

It’s also just one local company expected to go public this week. Bellevue software company Smartsheet is expected to price its initial public offering today. And San Francisco-based DocuSign, which was founded in Seattle in 2003 and still has its largest office here, is also expected to debut.