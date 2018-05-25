The gaming studio started as Gas Powered Games in 1998.

Redmond game studio Wargaming Seattle will shut down this summer, and about 150 people will be laid off.

News of the closure made the rounds on employees’ Twitter accounts this week and was confirmed by the studio’s parent company, Nicosia, Cyprus-based Wargaming.net, to several news outlets.

Wargaming Seattle started as Gas Powered Games in 1998 and developed different versions of the game “Dungeon Siege,” which was published by Microsoft Game Studios in the early 2000s. In 2013, Wargaming acquired the company.

Wargaming also shuttered fellow Eastside gaming company WG Cells in 2016. WG Cells made mobile games and had about 64 employees when it was shut down. At that time, a Wargaming spokeswoman said the company was “fully committed to growing in the Seattle area.”

Wargaming Seattle will officially close July 22, according to a notice filed with the state Employment Security Department.