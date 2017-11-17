Patrick Marshall answers your personal-technology questions each week.

Q: I was thrilled when I saw you had the solution to the crazy-making Cortana. Alas, your solution to prevent Cortana from popping up when I don’t want it did not work for me. I’ve got an HP laptop running Windows 10 and I followed your instructions to the T, but Cortana keeps popping up a lot when I’m using either one or two fingers to navigate.

— Bill Shimeall

A: If you want to get rid of Cortana entirely you’re going to have to roll up your sleeves and edit the Windows registry.

If you’re using Windows 10 Home, you’ll have to make changes to the Windows registry. To edit the registry, right-click on the Windows icon in the system tray and then click on Run. In the field that pops up, type “regedit” (without the quote marks). When Regedit opens the first thing to do is to export a copy of the registry just in case you need to restore it. To do so, click on the File menu, then Export.

Next, locate the key HKLM\Software\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\Windows Search, then go to the DWORD value “AllowCortana” and set it to 0. (If the key isn’t there, you’ll want to create it.) When you next boot up Windows it should be Cortana-less.

Those who have Windows 10 Pro or Enterprise will do a similar procedure. In the Run field type “gpedit.msc.” When the Group Policy editor pops open, go to Computer Configuration/Administrative Templates/Windows Components/Search, then find the “Allow Cortana” item and set it to Disabled.

Q: In a recent column you advised against logging into Windows as an administrator. I understand that it’s for security reasons but I don’t fully understand the mechanics of it. Can you explain further?

— Deborah Stuart

A: The concern is this: If you boot up your computer and log on as an administrator and then someone hacks into your computer they will be able to do everything on your computer that an administrator can do, including changing or deleting system files that are critical to running your computer, as well as accessing all user data accounts. A hacker can, in short, take complete control of your computer and can configure it to, say, send spam. If, on the other hand, you’re only logged on as a standard user and someone hacks into the computer, they won’t have access to administrator privileges or to data in other users’ accounts. As a result, I recommend that users only log in with an administrator’s account when those privileges are actually needed.

Q: Every time I log on, I have to keep resetting the wireless adapter on my Windows 10 laptop to get online. I’d like to find out how to keep the wireless adapter on.

— Linda Condit

A: Do you have to manually reset the wireless adapter when you first boot Windows? If not, it’s most likely that the wireless adapter is configured so that Windows can turn it off when the computer goes to sleep after a period of nonuse. To check on this, open up the Device Manager from the Control Panel, and locate the wireless adapter under the Network Adapters heading. Right-click on the wireless adapter and then select Properties. In the dialogue box that pops up, if there is a tab labeled “Power Management” click on it and make sure the adapter is configured not to allow Windows to put it to sleep.