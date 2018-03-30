Vancouver-based nLight makes semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial companies.

Tech company nLight filed to go public Friday, seeking to raise up to $86.3 million.

The Vancouver, Wash., company, which makes semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial and aerospace companies, was founded in 2000 and has raised nearly $200 million from private investors.

It has more than 1,000 employees and also has offices in Hillsboro, Oregon, as well as Finland and Shanghai. NLight reported earnings of $1.8 million on revenue of $138.6 million in 2017.

The company is the second Washington state firm to file an IPO this week, following software company Smartsheet. Bellevue-based Smartsheet, which makes project management software, filed plans Monday for a $100 million IPO.

The Oregonian reports nLight could be the first tech company to go public in the greater Portland area in 14 years. The last was Cascade Microtech in 2004.

NLight has not yet set a date for its entrance to the public markets, but said it plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker LASR.