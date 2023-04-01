Q: I have two Apple IDs on my iPhone. One I created for purchases from iTunes, and the other is the one set up for backups. I never intended to have two. I’d like to combine them into one, but don’t want to lose my backups or all my music purchases. Is there any risk in just switching to one of them?

— Mark Bennett

A: According to Apple, there’s no way to merge two Apple IDs. The products that are linked to one Apple ID can’t be moved to another.

Related Tech Q&As Read more from Patrick Marshall here >>

While it won’t solve your problem of having two Apple IDs, it is worth noting for the future that you can share products attached to an Apple ID with others by setting up Family Sharing. Instructions for doing so are online.

Q: I have a LG Gram 17” laptop running Windows 11. My problem is with Google Earth Pro text size. It suddenly diminished to a tiny size. The shortcut icon also shifted on the screen from the lower left corner where I set it to the upper left corner. The viewing screen remains full size across the screen.

I’ve uninstalled and reinstalled the program, checked my display and text size settings and launched the Google Earth repair tool, all to no avail. Thoughts or suggestions?

Advertising

— Richard Dickman, Gig Harbor

A: I haven’t been able to find any discussions online of the font size changing by itself. But I suggest you check the current settings. In the left-hand panel, click on Tools/Options and then on the “Choose 3D Font” button. That is where you can pick the display font and size.

Q: Until a few months ago I had little or no spam in [my] inbox or spam folder. Suddenly I started getting spam. After writing Yahoo, the amount decreased. Now it is increasing again. Should I just delete the spam in my inbox or should I send it first to spam to indicate it is spam and then delete it? For reference, per day I received 67 to 166 spam emails and one to 12 spam emails land in my inbox. I have used one email address since the mid-1990s. I prefer to not add an email address. Any suggestions?

— Fay Wang

A: There are third-party spam filters that you can try, but check their reviews. You can search for “best spam filter.” There is no single program that consistently is rated tops in those reviews, so you’d just need to find the one that most suits your needs and level of expertise.

That said, I have to say that the numbers of spam messages you’re getting are impressive — in a good way. That’s a lot fewer spam messages than I’d expect, especially for an email address that’s been in use for nearly 20 years I’d be very happy if only one to six spam messages were getting through to my inbox on a typical day.

Because I don’t know what email client you’re using, my advice is to send the spam that gets into your inbox first to the spam folder or mark it as spam. This way email client will block it in the future.