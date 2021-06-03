Twitter announced its first paid subscription offering Thursday, giving users in Australia and Canada extra features such as the ability to undo a tweet in exchange for a monthly fee.

The service, called Twitter Blue, will give users up to a 30-second window after publishing to change their minds in case they notice a typo or reconsider a message, edging closer to the edit button that has been widely requested by users.

It will also give users the option to bookmark tweets and organize them into folders so they can easily be found again. And Twitter Blue will condense long threads into easier-to-read paragraphs.

Twitter, which has been expanding into paid content with its acquisitions of the subscription ad-blocking service Scroll and the newsletter company Revue, said that the features included in Twitter Blue were based on feedback from users.

“We’ve heard from the people that use Twitter a lot, and we mean a lot, that we don’t always build power features that meet their needs,” two Twitter product managers, Sara Beykpour and Smita Mittal Gupta, wrote in a blog post announcing the service. The new features are part of the company’s response to those complaints, they wrote.

Twitter Blue will debut in Australia for a monthly fee of $4.49 Australian dollars ($3.44) and in Canada for $3.49 Canadian dollars ($2.88). The service will add more features and perks in the coming months, Twitter said.