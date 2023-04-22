Q: For years, I’ve accessed my Gmail account on my iPad, and went to a public computer at the library to print from email. Lately, I can’t access Gmail from the library. I don’t have a cellphone, so the verification code goes to my home phone or my iPad, which I leave at home. The librarian explained I can print from my iPad, but this is inconvenient. What I want is for Google to leave my security decisions to me. I should be able to use a variety of devices to access my account. Is there a way to get this message to Google?

— Marianne Mitchell

A: Google does leave your security decisions to you, at least with respect to requiring two-factor authentication for logging into Gmail. Here’s how to turn off two-factor authentication.

1. Open your Google account.

2. Go to the “Security” section and click on 2-Step Verification.

3. Select “Turn off.”

Finally, a dialogue box with pop up asking you to confirm that you want to turn off two-factor verification.

Once you’re done, all you’ll need is your password to log in.

But I want to caution you that by doing so, your email account will be more vulnerable to getting hacked.

Q: About every day my mouse starts jumping around the screen, and I can’t select anything. I replaced the mouse but that didn’t help. The only way to stop it is turning off the power with the power button. Can you help?

Advertising

— Brent Norton

A: There are quite a few different things that could cause your mouse cursor to be erratic. But the first thing to check is to make sure it’s not the mouse itself. You’ve done that by trying a new mouse on the same computer. Since the same problem occurs with the new mouse, suspicion turns to the computer.

For other readers who have this problem and don’t have another mouse to try, before buying a new one you can connect the mouse to another computer. If the problem recurs, get a new mouse. If it doesn’t recur, follow the suggestions below.

The first question I’d ask is whether the mouse is a wired one connected to a USB port. If so, try a different port. It could be that the port in question is defective or is getting radio frequency interference.

Next, for a Bluetooth mouse, try the Bluetooth troubleshooter. You’ll find it in the Control Panel under Troubleshooters/Hardware and Sound.

Next, check for an updated driver for the mouse. You can try checking the mouse entry in Device Manager and going directly to the manufacturer’s website.

Next, scan your computer for malware.

Finally, if your computer is a laptop and has a touchpad, disable the touchpad. In some cases, users brush the touchpad when typing, causing the mouse cursor to move. Some laptops have a setting that disables the touchpad when a mouse is connected.

If none of these steps resolves the problem, and if you don’t want to spend a lot of time searching for a source of radio frequency interference, I’d suggest simply trying a different kind of mouse. If you’re currently using a wired mouse, try a Bluetooth mouse — or vice versa.