The Seattle Times is examining the social, economic and ethical implications of artificial intelligence by reporting from its epicenter on the changing nature of labor and the public-policy issues that accompany the rapidly spreading technology.

Over the next year, we plan to highlight the pros and cons of automation, developments in AI regulation, privacy concerns, the creators behind the technology and the workers whose jobs are replaced or improved. We want you to take part in the conversation about a topic that is transforming the world.

Use the form below to tell us what you’re wondering about when it comes to artificial-intelligence technology and the future of work.

