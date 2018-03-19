The Riveter opened its first co-working space in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood last year.

Female-focused co-working space The Riveter has pulled in $4.75 million from investors, led by Seattle firm Madrona Venture Group.

The Riveter, based in Seattle, launched last year with a goal to make a co-working space that was appealing to female entrepreneurs and their employees. The spaces are similar to tech co-working spaces that are popping up across the country – open workspaces, some private office spaces and conference rooms that can be reserves.

But The Riveter “leaves keggers and foosball tables behind,” it said in a release announcing the funding. The Riveter hosts events and classes each week to help its members grow their startups.

The Riveter opened its first co-working space in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in March 2017, followed by a Fremont location in September.

The company has sold more than 700 memberships between the two spaces, founder Amy Nelson said. About 80 percent of its members are women.

With the latest financing, the team plans to open a Los Angeles location in coming months, followed by three more offices later in the year. Those locations are yet to be finalized, but could include Denver, Dallas and a second L.A. office.