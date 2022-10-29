Q: Does an email sender know whether I opened it before deleting it?

— Greg Carlock

A: There are email programs for marketers that will report not only whether an email was opened but other tracking information, such as link clicks and whether the mail was opened on a mobile device or a desktop computer.

Here’s how it’s done. The email marketing program puts a 1-pixel, invisible image in your outbound emails. When that email is opened, your mail program reaches out to the server that hosts the tracking pixel in an attempt to load that 1-pixel image.

Link tracking works similarly. When you click a link in an email, the server that hosts the link records the event as a click. There is no indication in the email itself that it carries any tracking technology.

Creepy, huh?

What email marketing programs can’t tell is whether you read the email in a preview window without opening it.

Generally, I advise against clicking on links in emails unless you trust the sender. Links can result in malware being loaded onto your computer.

Q: With regard to the reader who couldn’t play CNN videos, I had similar issues with CNN videos and discovered that my ad blocker was the problem. Once I whitelisted CNN to my ad blocker, the videos worked fine.

— Cathie Scanlon

A: Yes, I should have included an ad blocker as a possible reason for a video not playing. But that depends on the ad blocker you’re using. Most of the time I use Opera as my browser, and I have enabled its built-in ad blocker. I have no problem playing CNN videos.

Many sites post a notice telling visitors that they need to disable their ad blocker if they want to view content. After all, they want you to view the content — along with the ad, of course.

Q: I have 500 Mbps service from Comcast through its supplied modem/router. I have two computers, one printer and several wall outlets (no longer used) connected to a Netgear 8-port unmanaged switch. When I connect my unmanaged switch to the Xfinity router, I receive only about 95 Mbps download and about 18 Mbps upload speed. When I connect a computer directly to the Xfinity router, I receive 450 Mbps download and 18 Mbps speed. This is great, but I have no ports for my printer. I prefer to use an unmanaged switch because I do not wish to once again manage a router. Any thoughts?

— Pheeson Liaw

A: I’m not surprised that your switch isn’t delivering expected internet speeds. Switches are designed only for connecting devices locally, and they’re generally used only by organizations that need to connect large numbers of computers.

My recommendation is to ditch the switch and stick with the router. Routers are really pretty easy to set up. Once set up, they don’t require regular management of any sort.

As for the printer, most recent models offer Wi-Fi connectivity so that you can connect multiple devices without using physical ports. Check your printer to see if that route is an option.