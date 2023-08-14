IBM has completed a $4.6 billion acquisition of Apptio, a Bellevue-based technology company that sells software-as-a-service to other businesses. The companies first announced the deal in June.

The acquisition, which was completed Thursday, is not the first in Apptio’s 16-year history. After going public in 2016 with a $525 million valuation, Apptio was then acquired for $1.9 billion in 2019 by Austin, Texas-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

The Bellevue company helps businesses calculate the return on their tech spending using cloud and AI technologies.

“Technology investments are distributed and decentralized but all innovation must be aligned with clear business outcomes,” Sunny Gupta, Apptio co-founder and CEO, said in a statement.

With the acquisition, IBM said it will have access to $450 billion worth of anonymized IT spending data.

“Technology is changing business at a rate and pace we’ve never seen before,” IBM CEO and Chair Arvind Krishna said in a statement. “It is essential to optimize investments which drive better business value, and Apptio does just that.”

IBM, which currently employs about 260,000 workers, plans to keep Apptio’s 1,400 employees.

Besides Apptio, IBM completed six acquisitions at a total of $423 million in the first half of 2023 as it looks to expand its portfolio of cloud and AI services.

The investment is paying off, IBM said. The software division, its largest, increased 7% from a year ago to $6.6 billion in sales, according to IBM’s second-quarter earnings report released in July. Businesses are increasingly relying on technology such as cloud and AI, according to the company.

Apptio’s products combined with IBM’s “gives clients the most comprehensive approach to optimize and manage all of their technology investments,” Krishna said.

IBM’s last acquisition of a Seattle-area company was in 2015 when it acquired cloud computing firm Blue Box for an undisclosed amount. The Armonk, N.Y.-based tech giant, valued at $129 billion, has a Seattle presence with an office downtown at 1200 Fifth Ave. The building was previously called the IBM Tower.