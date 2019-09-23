Are you worried that artificial intelligence (AI) technology is coming for your job? Do you work in tech and wonder why people fear AI? Have robots already taken over menial tasks in your workplace?

The Seattle Times is examining the social, economic and ethical implications of artificial intelligence in a series of stories exploring the pros and cons of the technology and its impact on work.

If you have questions about AI, you could ask Siri and Alexa, or you could ask us.