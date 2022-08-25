T-Mobile US is partnering with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to offer wireless phone service in remote parts of the US where coverage is spotty.

T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert announced the partnership at an event Thursday evening at SpaceX’s Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. The service will launch next year and work with existing phones, rolling out in stages, he said.

The initial business model for SpaceX’s Starlink division was to provide broadband internet service to homes, particularly in rural areas not served by landline providers. The company has a fleet of about 2,800 satellites in low-Earth orbit which it’s launched in the last few years.

Bellevue-based T-Mobile US is building one of the nation’s largest 5G networks to provide faster internet connections to phones and homes.