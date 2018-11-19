The company, the nation’s third-largest wireless carrier, will renovate its headquarters over the next three years.

T-Mobile announced plans Monday for a $160 million renovation of its Bellevue headquarters, reinforcing its commitment to remain in the region if its proposed merger with Sprint goes through.

The telecom company extended the lease for its campus, visible off Interstate 90 in Factoria, to 2030 with landlord Ivanhoe Cambridge. T-Mobile now has 6,200 employees at its headquarters — up from the 5,500 it reported last year — and 8,100 employees in the Puget Sound region.

The renovation will mostly modernize T-Mobile’s offices, creating open and adaptable office space for employees and adding perks, including a do-it-yourself bike repair station, a gastropub and dry-cleaning drop-off.

The renovation won’t include any demolition of buildings or construction of new ones.

T-Mobile said earlier this year it would acquire smaller competitor Sprint, based in Overland Park, Kansas, in a deal worth about $26.5 billion. U.S. regulators are reviewing the merger, which the two companies previously attempted before being blocked by the Obama administration.

T-Mobile, the nation’s third-largest wireless carrier, is expected to be the lasting brand should the deal be approved, with outspoken chief executive John Legere remaining at the helm.

The company has its roots in Voicestream Wireless, which was led by telecom pioneer John Stanton. Speculation was sparked last week that T-Mobile will take over naming rights of the Seattle Mariners baseball stadium. Stanton is the majority owner of the team.

The renovation is expected to take about three years.