Sunit Patel, a former CenturyLink executive, will oversee merging T-Mobile's business with Sprint.

T-Mobile has hired an executive to handle its pending merger with Sprint, the Bellevue company announced Monday.

Sunit Patel, a veteran of the telecom industry, will join the company in October to serve as an executive vice president overseeing the process of merging T-Mobile’s business with Sprint’s, should the combination be approved by federal regulators. Patel was most recently the chief financial officer for CenturyLink, a position he took on after that company bought internet provider Level 3, where he had worked for 14 years.

T-Mobile announced in April it planned to acquire smaller competitor Sprint for about $26.5 billion, pending the go-ahead from regulators. It’s the second time the companies have officially attempted to merge. Their first plan was abandoned in 2014 after federal regulators suggested opposition to the deal.

The merger was resurrected this spring after months of speculation that the Trump administration might be more receptive to approval.

The merger is winding its way through the Federal Communications Commission approval process. The companies hope to combine in the first half of next year.