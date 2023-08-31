T-Mobile plans to lay off 401 Bellevue-based employees as part of its job cuts announced last week, according to a filing with the Washington State Employment Security Department on Wednesday.

The Bellevue-based company said last week it plans to eliminate nearly 7% of its workforce, a total of 5,000 jobs, citing increasing costs of customer acquisition and fierce competition.

This layoff round will be complete by the end of September, the company said. According to the ESD filing, the expected beginning date of separation for this group of laid-off Washington workers is Oct. 24.

T-Mobile employs 5,300 people in Bellevue, where it is headquartered, according to a city report. Its total nationwide workforce is 71,000, according to its most recent annual earnings report released in February.

The layoffs are a “large change, and an unusual one for our company,” CEO Mike Sievert said in an email to employees last week. He added that he does not expect more widespread layoffs in the near future.

Some of the jobs being cut duplicate others, Sievert said, “or may be aligned to systems or processes that are changing, or may not fit with our current company policies.” Customer-care and retail employees will not be affected, while the roles that will be cut are mostly corporate, back-office and some tech.

Laid-off employees will receive severance packages based on tenure, 60 days minimum of transition leave, accelerated vesting of their next stock vest, continued tuition reimbursement, career transition services and a T-Mobile service discount for life.

Sievert added that employees leaving in good standing might be recruited and hired again in the future as the company builds out other areas.

T-Mobile joins other Washington employers, including Amazon, DocuSign, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Boeing, in announcing layoffs this year due to worries about inflation and a slowing economy.