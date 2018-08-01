The compay announced revenue of $10.6 billion for its second quarter.

T-Mobile again added more than 1 million customers during its latest quarter, the Bellevue telecom said when announcing its financial results Wednesday.

The company added 1.6 million customers during the second quarter, marking its 21st quarter in a row of adding more than 1 million subscribers to its mobile phone plans.

T-Mobile reported revenue of $10.6 billion for the quarter, a jump of more than 3.5 percent over the same time last year. That missed expectations of Wall Street analysts, which were looking for about $90 million more.

But it didn’t seem to hurt T-Mobile on the stock market. The company closed the day Wednesday down more than 1 percent, but its share price was up 1.5 percent in after-market trading following the earnings news, to about $60.23 per share.

T-Mobile’s profit for the quarter, $782 million, is an increase of more than 34 percent over last year and exceeded analyst expectations.

The company has been grown steadily in recent years, consistently pleasing investors as it adds customers and aggressively markets against its competitors, especially the first and second largest telecoms in the country, Verizon and AT&T.

T-Mobile announced a plan to merge with Sprint this spring. The deal, the companies’ third attempt to join together, is winding its way through a regulatory review process.