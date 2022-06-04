Q: I finally decided that the perceived risks of keeping Kaspersky were too much. I looked on the internet for advice on how to remove it, which went smoothly, including the registry edits. I still had a couple years on the five-year plan I had originally purchased. Windows Defender Security Center automatically started working after the restart without Kaspersky.



I found a couple of invalid charges on my latest bill from my primary credit card, which is now canceled and replaced. I’ve also experienced a big increase in the identified scam calls on my home phone. Any relation to lack of Kaspersky or am I just seeing patterns where there are none?

— Bruce Clifton

A: For those readers who don’t know, Kaspersky makes anti-virus and other security software and it is headquartered in Russia. There are no solid reports of Kaspersky being a problem for individual users, but quite a number of security experts have urged those in government or sensitive industries like banking, energy and aerospace to refrain from using Kaspersky software. For my part, if I was using Kaspersky software I’d follow the advice of those security experts.

As for those spam calls, I haven’t heard of any such connection to Kaspersky.

Q: I foolishly “upgraded” to Windows 11 from 10. Windows 11 is the worst disaster I have ever witnessed on a computer. (I’ve been around awhile. Remember programming bread boards?)

Two questions:

What is the easiest way to restore a laptop from Windows 11 to Windows 10 without starting from scratch?

I have a new Dell laptop computer in the box and don’t really need it immediately. What if it has Windows 11 as the only option?

— Ray Rikansrud

A: Windows 11 has been problematic on a small number of computers. Usually, the cause is incompatible software or attached devices on the computer. You shouldn’t run into that problem on a new computer that’s running Windows 11.

Advertising

Yes, the rollback process can be unnecessarily obtuse. But here it is: Click on the Start button, then Settings. Next click on Recovery and then hit the Go Back button.

But you may find your Go Back button grayed out. In that case, click on the Restart Now button. A window will pop up with four options. Click on the one labeled “Troubleshoot.” In the next screen, click on Advanced Options. Next choose Uninstall Updates followed by Uninstall Latest Feature Update. And, yes, you’ll get a new window in which you’ll have to again click on Uninstall Feature Update.

As with any other major change to your operating system, make sure you backup your data before doing this.

Q: I have a Dell XPS PC running 64-bit Windows 10 Pro that I would like to access remotely from my laptop. The laptop is a HP Spectre running 64-bit Windows Home. Are you aware of any software, free or otherwise, that I can use on my laptop to access the Dell PC?

— John Milberg, Bainbridge Island

A: Yes, there’s a handy program called TeamViewer that allows you do just that. You’ll find it at www.teamviewer.com.

And TeamViewer offers a free version for non-commercial use. I use it often to connect to computers of friends and family to provide tech support.