Shares in Seattle-based Adaptive Biotechnologies, which specializes in genetically targeted medicine, soared in early trading Thursday past $40 from its initial public-offering price of $20.

That doubling, if it holds, would represent the third-largest opening-day jump of an IPO in the past 12 months, according to Nasdaq.

The price “pop,” as stock traders call it, is a ringing endorsement both for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ core technology, which maps the genetics of the immune system, as well as its disciplined business model.

Unlike many biotech startups, Adaptive Biotechnologies, headquartered on Eastlake Avenue, is generating tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

Thursday’s IPO raised $300 million before expenses, making it the second-largest biotech IPO of 2019, after BridgeBio Pharma, which raised nearly $350 million in its own Thursday IPO.

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ offering is the first for a Seattle-area company since the middle of last year, and the largest in Washington state since Symetra Financial raised $365 million in 2010, according to data from Renaissance Capital, which manages IPO-focused investment funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies’ market capitalization — more than $2.5 billion at the IPO price — is also the highest for a local company going public since a 2013 IPO valued e-commerce firm zulily at $2.9 billion.