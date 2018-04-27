Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: Since all this Facebook fiasco, I have some questions about us non-Facebook or any social-media users: If I look at a picture that’s on Facebook, that someone sends to my email address, am I now on Facebook’s server along with all my information and contacts? If so, what can I do?

Are there other “nonsocial media apps” (ex: MLB app), that track one’s identity like Facebook?

— Jerry Dodson

A: Whenever you click on something that goes back to a server — a Facebook photo, a link in a web page — it’s possible that you are being tracked and it’s also possible that your IP address may eventually be linked up with your name and address. That doesn’t mean, by the way, that the app is accessing your contacts. If it is doing so without your permission, that’s what is known as “malware.”

And be aware that search engines are also keeping track of your web activity. That’s why you may see ads pop up that are closely related to your recent searches. The search-engine companies tout this as a service to users. For my part, I see it as an invasion of privacy.

If you want to put buffers between you and internet data harvesters, there are two steps I recommend. First, use a virtual private network. After you log onto a VPN, websites that try to track your IP address will see only the VPN’s IP address. I also highly recommend using a VPN when you’re on an insecure public network. You’ll find that VPN subscriptions run about $75 a year. Bear in mind that you may lose a little by way of performance, so you may not want to load the VPN when you’ve got limited connectivity.

My second suggestion is that you may want to use a search engine that doesn’t track your internet activity. You may want to check out DuckDuckGo (https://duckduckgo.com).

Q: I have a device — a GPS navigation unit — that insists I format a microSD card as FAT32 if I want to use it for additional storage. I’m using Windows 10 and whenever I try to format the card it only offers NTFS or exFAT. How do I format the card with FAT32?

— B. Austin

A: Yes, I am surprised Microsoft didn’t continue support for FAT32 formatting. (It allows Windows users to view devices formatted with FAT32, but it doesn’t support formatting devices using FAT32.)

But I digress. The exFAT format is a more modern version of FAT32 that allows users to format storage devices beyond the 32-gigabyte limit of FAT32. FAT32 also limited the size of individual files to 4 gigabytes.

Fortunately, there are a few third-party applications available that will do the job. And as a bonus, most of the apps are free. (Though they do welcome PayPal donations.) One app I have used has the awkward moniker of “GUI version of FAT32 Format,” by Ridgetop Consultants. Using it is easier than remembering its name, and you don’t even need to download and install it. Instead you just run the executable online. You can access it at http://www.ridgecrop.demon.co.uk/index.htm?guiformat.htm.