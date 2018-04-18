“Substantially all” of Socrata's 150 employees will join Tyler Technologies, a Tyler spokesman said. Tyler will keep Socrata’s offices in Seattle as well as its own offices in Renton.

Seattle software company Socrata, which helps governments publish data online, has been bought by Tyler Technologies, the companies announced Wednesday.

Socrata has 150 employees and “substantially all” of them will join Tyler, including Socrata’s executive team, a spokesman for Tyler said.

Tyler, a public company based in Plano, Texas, will keep Socrata’s offices in Seattle as well as its own offices in Renton. Tyler develops software for state and local governments.

Socrata was formed 11 years ago and got a big break when it helped Barack Obama’s 2008 election team publish campaign contributions online. The Seattle company then focused on helping governmental agencies put data online in a way that constituents could use and understand.

One of its projects involved helping the city of Seattle publish body-camera footage online.

Socrata has raised about $55 million from investors, and its revenue last year was about $25 million.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the month, were not disclosed.