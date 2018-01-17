The latest round of funding from prominent Silicon Valley investors will help Usermind set up its first international office in London.

Seattle startup Usermind has again attracted the interest of prominent Silicon Valley investors, this time pulling in $23.5 million from several California firms that will help it expand overseas.

The company, which helps businesses understand how their customers use their services, was co-founded by Apptio veteran Michel Feaster in 2013. Usermind has now raised more than $45 million from investors.

This latest round of funding will be used partly to help Usermind set up its first international office in London, said Feaster, who is CEO. Usermind is getting a lot of interest from European countries, she said, and having an office on the continent will help it easily reach clients.

Usermind raised the investment in a round led by Danville, California-based Northgate Capital, with money also coming from Silicon Valley firms Andreessen Horowitz, Menlo Ventures and CRV.

The startupbrings together information from a company’s different business units such as finance and marketing so all customer data and actions can be viewed in one place. It also allows employees across a company to constantly update the customer information so everyone stays up to date.

Feaster is optimistic that the startup will begin soon to expand rapidly.

“This will really be the year where we lay the foundation,” she said. “If we are successful, then we’ll scale rapidly.”

The company has 50 employees and plans to expand the engineering team at its downtown Seattle office. Its London sales office will open in the next couple of months.

Usermind has more than 20 large companies as customers, Feaster said. Many of those are tech companies, including Seattle-based Tableau Software.