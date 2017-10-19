CEO Alex Algard said Hiya’s first big round of funding will be used to bring on more customers and double the employee head count.
Who’s calling your cellphone? Seattle startup Hiya knows, and it raised $18 million from investors to continue developing its mobile caller-id technology.
The company spun out of Seattle-based people-search firm Whitepages last year and has since grown to more than 50 employees. CEO Alex Algard said the company’s first big round of funding will be used to bring on more customers and double the employee head count.
Hiya already has partnerships with AT&T and Samsung, which use the technology to alert smartphone users who is calling them.
“There has been no innovation in the phone app in the decade since the smartphone was launched,” Algard said. “We see tremendous opportunity to bring innovation into the phone experience.”
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- National Weather Service gives 'very wet and windy' advisory for Seattle area
The funding round was led by London-based Balderton Capital, with participation from Nautilus Venture Partners and Lumia Capital. Algard is currently working from Hiya’s London office as the service expands globally.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.