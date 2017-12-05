About 30 employees of Simply Measured have been laid off, leaving about 75 workers in the company’s Seattle office after completion of the deal.

About 30 employees of Seattle-based Simply Measured have been laid off after the social media analytics company was bought by Sprout Social, another social media management firm.

About 75 employees will remain in Simply Measured’s Seattle office, a spokeswoman for Chicago-based Sprout Social said. Before the acquisition, Simply Measured had 105 employees with the majority in Seattle. The positions were cut because of redundancies and to “create efficiencies,” Sprout Social spokeswoman Kristin Johnson said.

Simply Measured was founded in 2010 just as the rise of social media hit. Simply Measured grew quickly during its early years and raised $29 million from investors.

Social Sprout and Simply Measured provide similar services, helping other businesses understand how to best use Twitter and other social sites.

The companies did not disclose the terms of the deal.