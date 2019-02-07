Seeking patterns across huge volumes of health care data, KenSci aims to improve outcomes and reduce costs.

KenSci, a Seattle company with ambitions to use artificial intelligence to help deal with some of the health care system’s biggest challenges, received a $22 million cash infusion from investors, it said Thursday.

The company aims to find patterns across broad swaths of health care data, looking at hundreds of variables to predict who is likely to get sick or readmitted to hospitals, providing the opportunity for early intervention and cost savings.

The funding, which follows an $8.5 million investment raised in 2017, will support tighter integration with KenSci’s health system customers, product development and expansion, the company said. KenSci has worked with customers including NHS Scotland, Singapore Health Promotion Board and Kaiser Permanente, the company said.

KenSci investors include Polaris Partners, along with earlier backers Bellevue-based Ignition Partners, Osage Venture Partners and Mindset Ventures.