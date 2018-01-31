The region’s biggest biotechnology company, Seattle Genetics, is buying one of its smaller neighbors, Cascadian Therapeutics, for $614 million.
The region’s biggest biotechnology company, Seattle Genetics, is buying one of its smaller neighbors, Cascadian Therapeutics, for $614 million.
The Bothell company said Wednesday it will pay $10 per share for Seattle-based Cascadian, a deal that sent the small company’s shares soaring 69 percent.
Cascadian’s cancer-therapy pipeline includes a small-molecule drug that targets a growth factor involved in breast cancers and other cancers.
Seattle Genetics’ leading drug, Adcetris, is sold around the world to combat Hodgkin lymphoma. The company said Wednesday its revenues for 2017 were $481 million to $483 million, with Adcetris sales in the U.S. and Canada yielding $306 million to $308 million. It reports full financial results next month.
The Cascadian deal is the second acquisition this month among local biotechs. Juno Therapeutics agreed Jan. 22 to be acquired by Celgene for about $9 billion.
