The iconic Lake Union building will soon house part of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.

ZymoGenetics, the longtime Seattle biotech company, is winding down its operations in the city with plans to lay off 63 people by the end of the year.

The layoff notice issued Thursday is no surprise. The company, a unit of pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb since 2010, announced in late 2016 that it would not renew its lease on the iconic Seattle City Light Lake Union Steam Plant. It said at the time that many employees would be offered jobs at other Bristol sites in the U.S.

The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center said in June it would lease the space, which ZymoGenetics had converted into a biotech laboratory in the early 1990s in what then-chief executive Bruce Carter called “the mother of all fixer-uppers.”

In 2017, Seattle Genetics bought from Bristol-Myers Squibb a biotech manufacturing plant built by ZymoGenetics in Bothell.