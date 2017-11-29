Churchill Downs, which bought Big Fish in 2014, agreed to sell the game company to Aristocrat Leisure.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs has agreed to a $990 million deal to sell its Seattle-based mobile gaming subsidiary Big Fish Games.

The company said in a news release Wednesday that its board of directors approved the sale to Aristocrat Technologies, a subsidiary of Australian corporation Aristocrat Leisure. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close early next year.

The release said proceeds from the transaction will be used for purposes that may include organic growth and acquisitions, debt reduction and share repurchases.

Churchill Downs in Louisville is home of the Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen said when the company purchased Big Fish in 2014 in a deal worth up to $885 million that the acquisition gave the company new products, customers, locations and growth opportunities.