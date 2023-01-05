Samsung Electronics announced an upgraded version of its A-series budget smartphone at the CES conference in Las Vegas, adding an improved front-facing camera and slightly larger display.

The new $200 device, called the Galaxy A14 5G, adds a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and a 6.6-inch screen, the company said Wednesday during the event. That’s up from a 5-megapixel front sensor and 6.5-inch screen on the previous A13 model.

The phone, designed to bring entry-level consumers into the Samsung ecosystem, has 64 gigabytes of memory and a display with a 90-hertz refresh rate — below higher-end phones from Samsung, Alphabet’s Google, Apple and others. Still, the price point of the A14 5G makes it one of the most affordable 5G devices on the market.

The entry-level phone could appeal to shoppers during the economic slowdown, which blighted mid-tier device sales in 2022 and is likely to hit the $1,000-plus segment this year. The new model also now has a flat back — instead of a slightly rounded one — but lacks major changes to battery capacity, processing speed or storage.

Samsung is expected to update its main phones with camera improvements in the coming months. Apple won’t launch major new iPhones until around September.