RealSelf, which offers an online marketplace where people can review plastic surgery procedures and discuss doctors, says the new financing will help it expand its service across the world.

Seattle tech company RealSelf has inked its first funding round in 10 years, and added $40 million to its coffers.

RealSelf, which offers an online marketplace where people can review plastic surgery procedures and discuss doctors, raised the money in a round led by Boston venture capital firm Elephant.

The company has spent 10 years financially supporting itself, but the investment will help it expand its service across the world, said CEO and founder Tom Seery.

The company raised its only other funding round, totaling $2 million, in 2008 from angel investors including Rich Barton and Nick Hanauer.

RealSelf follows in the vein of fellow Seattle company Avvo, which offers legal reviews and advice online. Both companies were influenced by investor and board member Barton, who also founded Expedia and Zillow.

RealSelf has about 2 million reviews online from patients sharing their plastic surgery experiences, and thousands of doctors answer basic questions on the site.

The company will expand to another floor in its Pioneer Square office, where it currently has more than 200 employees. RealSelf plans to have more than 250 employees by the end of the year.