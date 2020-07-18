Q: I read your recent column about using a password manager. I would like to change to something like that for convenience and security. My problem is that I’m not tech savvy and feel out of my league to set it up correctly. I don’t want to bug my friends any more, so do you have a suggestion of where to go with these kinds of basic computer tasks that require skill, knowledge and trust?

— Cathy Clemens

A: Virtually every community of any size has at least one computer-user group available that offers meetings, classes and online help. User groups are often offered by various organizations: public libraries, community colleges, senior organizations, etc.

Just search the internet for, say, “Seattle computer user group” and you’ll find a number of options.

There’s also a listing of many of the user groups in the state here: st.news/users.

But be aware that the listing isn’t complete. For example, it doesn’t include Kitsap Computer Seniors, which describes itself as “a grassroots organization for people of all ages who want to help increase each other’s knowledge, skills and enjoyment of computers and technology.” You’ll find the group at kitsapcomputingseniors.org.

The main advantage of joining a user group over simply searching for answers online is that you’ll have someone taking a hands-on look at what you’re trying to do and they can show you, rather than just tell you, how to do something.

Q: How can I get rid of the Yahoo search engine? It pops up all the time even when I am using Google Chrome! I have gone into settings and made Google my default search engine, but that doesn’t work. I have attempted to delete it but that doesn’t work. Help!

— Pamela Kliment

A: In Chrome click on the 3 vertical dots in the upper-right corner, then select Settings. In the window that opens click on “Search Engine” in the left-hand panel. Finally, click on “Manage Search Engines.” You’ll then see a list of available search engines. At the end of each listing is another three vertical dots. If you click on that you can either edit the search engine or remove it from your list of available engines.

Q: Since downloading Windows 10, I have lost the Print icon on all pages and the only way to print is to pay Microsoft for Microsoft Office, which I did for a 30-day free trial. Do you know how I can get to printing again?

— Lance Towle, Kirkland

A: I’m not sure what you mean by losing the print icon “on all pages.” Since Windows 10 doesn’t have a desktop print icon, I’m guessing that when you installed your printer it installed software. And yes, when you change to a new operating system that may require updating printer software. I’d check with the manufacturer of your printer for updated software.

And you should be able to print from any application without installing Microsoft Office. With most applications you just go to the File menu and select Print. That will pop open a list of installed printers.

Q: I have a Dell Inspiron Windows 10 desktop. It started running slowly and then Chrome wouldn’t open or would open but wouldn’t respond.

My computer is under warranty so I called Dell. They found that I had an old version of Windows 10 running. They updated it and the computer seems to be working fine.

My question is: I thought Microsoft was supposed to notify me when a new update was available. Why didn’t they notify me? If they don’t, do I just have to check on my own from time to time?

— John Reeves

A: It sounds like you need to check on how your computer is configured to check for updates. Click on the Windows icon in the lower-left corner, then select Settings. Finally, click on “Updates & Security” and then “Advanced.” You’ll see options there, for example, for pausing updates or refraining from downloading them if you’re running on a metered internet connection.