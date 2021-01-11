The pro-Trump social media network Parler, booted from Amazon Web Services after the cloud-computing provider found the proliferation of posts advocating violence violated its terms of service, has already taken at least one step toward relaunching.

By midday Monday, Parler had transferred its domain name to Sammamish-based Epik, which also hosts the similar far-right social media network Gab. That’s not to say Parler lives again: The conservative Twitter competitor will still need to migrate its operations to a new hosting provider.

Epik issued a lengthy and circuitous statement Sunday castigating Twitter and Facebook for suspending accounts of President Donald Trump and his supporters and drawing an equivalency between the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and ongoing protests over police brutality, sparked by the killing of George Floyd last summer.

“Without smarter discernment outside of a mob-based judgement [sic] of instant convenience, the decisions we make now may ultimately be utilized to reduce liberties that many take for granted,” the statement said.

In the same statement, however, Epik pointed to its own efforts to strip dangerous content from the internet. In 2018, Epik announced it would stop hosting far-right message board 8chan after law enforcement linked its users to three mass shootings

Epik CEO Rob Monster, reached by phone Monday, declined to comment further on the statement, which was signed by the company’s senior vice president for communications, but said it was reflective of his viewpoints.

The screed is what observers have come to expect from Epik, home to neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer.

In October, Epik posted a series of conspiracy theory-ridden blog posts after PayPal terminated the domain registrar’s account for what the online payments processor said were risk management reasons, Mashable reported at the time.

This is a developing story that will be updated.