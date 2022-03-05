Q: I have an HP desktop running Windows 10 with all the latest updates installed. I keep getting the following error message: “Bill’s Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – The device has either stopped responding or has been disconnected.” I click “OK” to get rid of the message, however this message comes up when I am not near the computer with my phone. I have searched Google for an answer but nothing seems to work.

— Bill Skelly

A: Assuming that you generally connect your phone to your computer using a USB cable, there are a couple of possible causes of this. Let’s start with the simplest fixes first. Reboot both the computer and the phone, then connect the phone and disconnect it again.

If that doesn’t solve the problem, I’d reinstall the USB device drivers. To do that open the Device Manager, which you’ll find in the Control Panel. Scroll down until you see Universal Serial Bus Controllers. Right-click on any entry that has “hub” in the name and uninstall it.

Reboot the computer and Windows will reinstall the USB drivers.

Q: My brother has dementia and I have him in a continuing care facility. I have his computer he no longer uses. I know most of the passwords he has used before. But I cannot find the correct password for his HP computer and he does not remember what it was. My question is: Is there a way for me to bypass the password and gain access?

— Darrell Larson, Lacey

A: There are actually two ways you can gain access to that computer.

First, if your brother logged in using a Microsoft account you can try to reset the password. After a failed attempt to log in click on “Forgot Password?” Windows will then pop up a window asking whether you want to verify by having a code sent by text message or email.

If your brother didn’t sign in using a Microsoft account – or if you don’t have access to his phone or email – then you’ll want to try PCUnlocker. Using PCUnlocker walks you through burning a bootup disc that will allow you to boot Windows and bypass, remove or reset Windows local administrator and user passwords. The utility costs $19.95, you can download it at top-password.com. Full disclosure: I have not tried the program myself but I have seen no reports of problems with it.

Q: I have a 4-year-old Dell EXP 15 Model 9560 Signature Edition, 64 bit. It is currently running Windows 10. For the past two years, I have had two main issues with the laptop. First, it always requires a double boot to get started. When I first turn it on I get the Dell logo and nothing else until the screen goes dark. I then do a hard reboot, wait a couple of minutes, then start the laptop, after which it comes on. Sometimes it gives me a screen saying that Windows didn’t fully load with two options to “fix” the problem or restart. I usually choose the restart as the fix option isn’t usually helpful. I have searched the internet on this problem, and it seems common yet there is no solution that I can use.

Second, a minor issue is that the system setting for brightness keeps resetting to a much lower level than I choose. Each time I start the laptop, I have to reset the brightness to a 50% level, which stays while the laptop is used. After shutdown or going into sleep mode, the brightness will reset to the lower level, about 25%.

— Marc Fineman

A: There are a couple of things you can try.

First, check to see if the Fast Startup feature is turned on and, if it is, turn it off. You’ll find Fast Startup in the Control Panel under Hardware an Sound/Power Options.

If that doesn’t solve the problem I’d go to Dell’s support site and make sure you’ve got all the latest drivers and BIOS for your computer.

As for the brightness changing, I suspect it is configured with “adaptive brightness” enabled. Go back to Power Options in the Control Panel and click on “Change advanced power settings.” You’ll see a toggle switch to enable or disable adaptive brightness.

If these measures don’t resolve your boot and brightness issues it’s time for a hands-on look by a technician.