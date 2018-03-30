Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: I am having trouble finding a webcam that shoots higher-quality pictures. We are setting up an ID photo station for our community and the webcams, even the good ones, don’t even get to 1 meg. I would like to get up to at least 3 megabytes. The only solution I have found so far is a wireless-capable camera. I ordered a web camera from a specialty ID photo store, and it shot really bad pictures for over $100.

Why is it so difficult to get a higher-quality webcam? They connect directly to a laptop for storage and cameras don’t. Do you know of any sources?

— Dick Hawes, Bothell

A: Webcams are definitely more focused on video quality than on high-resolution digital photographs. I think it’s remarkable that we can get 1020-pixel video resolution for well under $100. As for high-resolution photos, you’re right. Webcams don’t generally do a good job of producing high-res still images.

One model — Logitech’s HD Pro C920 — does claim to produce 15-megapixel images. That’s nearly twice the resolution of the next highest-res webcams. So if you want to stick with a webcam — rather than going for a separate digital camera — that’s the one I’d try. And, even better, you can find it for only about $50.

As for why webcams don’t generally offer higher-resolution still images, I reckon that’s probably because the quality of photographs is highly dependent on cameras’ lenses as well as the size of their sensors. While we’ve seen cellphone cameras make incredible advances in picture quality, lenses and sensors that small simply can’t produce the high-quality images of a good digital camera with the right lenses.

Q: I am unable to get Malwarebytes to install on my Windows 7 PC. I have used it for years. I uninstalled it (don’t recall why) a couple of months ago. Since then I have uninstalled and reinstalled about 10 times. It installs, but I cannot launch it. Any ideas?

— Ted Williams

A: In some cases, when a program is uninstalled it leaves behind pieces that fool an installation program. In short, it’s possible that the Malwarebytes anti-malware installation program is tripping over old code and is not installing properly. Malwarebytes offers a utility for cleaning your computer of that old code. You can download it here: https://forums.malwarebytes.com/topic/196955-malwarebytes-support-tools/. After you’ve run the MB-Check program, try installing the anti-malware again.

Q: I back up my system regularly (Windows 8.1 Pro) with the Microsoft System Image copy. Does that also back up the BIOS? I need to update the BIOS but don’t know if my System Image can recover it if there is a problem updating it.

— Frank Martin

A: No, hard-drive images do not back up your BIOS. BIOS stands for Basic Input/Output System and it is stored in firmware of your computer. If there’s a problem updating your BIOS, contact the manufacturer of the computer. When the update eventually succeeds, you’ll be able to use the System Image again if necessary. And yes, it’s always a good idea to back up your data before performing a BIOS upgrade or doing any other major upgrade on your computer.