It’s the 35th anniversary of “Super Mario Bros.,” and Nintendo has come bearing gifts and party favors. In a surprise video announcement Thursday morning, the company touted a litany of 3D Mario game remasters, the launch of several older Mario games on Switch and a new battle royale game starring Mario.

There is a strange twist, however. The remasters, the battle royale and a series of tie-in events will only be available for a limited time.

The biggest announcement is “Super Mario 3D All Stars,” which brings remasters of “Super Mario Sunshine,” “Super Mario 64″ and the first “Super Mario Galaxy” to the Switch. Beyond being able to just play the new games, Switch owners will be able to listen to the music from these titles on their devices with the screen off. “Super Mario 3D All Stars” launches Sept. 18, and will be available until roughly March 31, 2021, according to Nintendo.

Nintendo also announced a new digital-only Mario-themed battle royale title, in which players will compete in “Super Mario Bros.” against 35 other players. Defeated enemies in the level will be dispatched to other players’ screens. It’s a dynamic similar to “Tetris 99” for the Switch. The game launches on Oct. 1 for subscribers to Nintendo Switch Online, and will be playable until March 31, 2021.

The video also showed a new Mario Kart, coming to the Nintendo Switch – and your floor. In this augmented reality title, “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit,” the Switch controls a small, physical remote control kart with a camera. Players set a course by drawing the route and setting up small gates throughout the play area. The kart responds to in-game boosts and other items, including blue shells and (virtual) banana peels. The title appears to only support local multiplayer, and will retail at $99.99 starting Oct. 16.

Later today, “Super Mario All-Stars,” which includes “Super Mario Bros.,” “Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels,” “Super Mario Bros. 2” and “Super Mario Bros. 3” will be available on the Switch. “Super Mario 3D World,” which came out for the Wii U, will also be coming to the Switch on Feb. 12, 2021, along with a new expansion, “Bowser’s Fury.”

Beyond these Switch ports and remasters, Nintendo also announced a slate of new products and tie-ins. A new handheld device, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros, featuring older Mario titles and a Mario-themed version of the Game & Watch minigame “Ball,” comes out on Nov. 13. And in March of next year, Mario-themed furniture will be coming to “Animal Crossing: New Horizon.”