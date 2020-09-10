Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of the world’s most popular video game content creators, is returning to Twitch after signing a multi-year deal with the platform. Terms of the deal were not revealed.

The popular streamer left the service in late 2019 to join Microsoft’s competing Mixer platform. A number of other streamers were poached from Twitch, including Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, who also returned to Twitch. Mixer shut down in June, citing a lack of growth, releasing Blevins and Grzesiek from their contracts.

“I am excited to get back to streaming full-time and connecting with my loyal fanbase,” Blevins said in a statement sent to The Washington Post. “I really took my time to decide which platform was best and Twitch has been very supportive throughout this process and understanding my overall career goals. In this next chapter, I’m going to make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators. I am looking forward to working with Twitch to demonstrate how this amazing community of gamers can make a meaningful impact.”

Ninja began his streaming career on Twitch about 10 years ago, and he amassed a huge audience worldwide by playing popular games such as “Fortnite,” which now features him as a skin. His Twitch channel has 15.1 million followers.