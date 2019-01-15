See which tech questions each state is searching for the most, and which oft-googled tech myths are actually true.

We might not be the smartest state in the nation, but at least we’re not trying to charge our phones in the microwave.

In Washington, our most-googled tech query is about comparing the benefits of getting an iPhone versus a Samsung, according to a new study by the internet information website highspeedinternet.com. People in California, however, have other questions.

“Californians, do not microwave your phones! A microwave won’t charge your phone and may cause it to explode,” the authors of the report write. “That’s the opposite of what you want.”

In fairness, the majority of each state’s residents search for answers to questions that seem completely reasonable: how to fix a computer or a phone screen, what’s the best smartphone and what “data not available” means. But there are a few notable outliers and oddities.

People in Georgia, for example, are worried that baby monitors can be hacked. And guess what? Those fears are legitimate.

“Congratulations, Georgia. Your most googled tech myth turns out to be true. Sorry we can’t console you about this one. Baby monitors are susceptible to hacking, especially the modern smart monitors that integrate online. If you want a safer option, older monitors (the ones that are basically glorified two-way radios) are harder to hack.”

In New York, the study concludes, many people still believe that Macs are immune to viruses. (They’re less susceptible, perhaps, but not immune.)

Other myths or partial truths are common throughout the country, the study found: More than 50 percent of people believe that charging their cellphone overnight can ruin the battery, 31 percent believe that an airport X-ray machine can wipe the memory from a phone or laptop, 30 percent think a computer must be shut down every night for it to run properly and 12 percent think deleted files can never be recovered.

“Got some texts you regret? Deleting them doesn’t make them disappear. Wish you wouldn’t have posted that picture? Too late. It’s out there,” the report says. “Deleted files can be recovered, even after you empty the recycle bin. … When it comes to digital files, just assume everything you create will be around forever.”