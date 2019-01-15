Maybe we’re not the smartest state in the nation when it comes to oft-asked internet questions and tech myths, but at least we’re not trying to charge our phones in the microwave.

In Washington, we’re trying to compare the benefits of getting an iPhone versus a Samsung, according to a new study by highspeedinternet.com. In California, however, one of the most googled tech questions concerns charging phones in the microwave,

“Californians, do not microwave your phones! A microwave won’t charge your phone and may cause it to explode,” the authors of the report write. “That’s the opposite of what you want.”

In fairness, the majority of each state’s residents seem to search for the answers to questions that seem completely reasonable: how to fix a computer or a phone screen, what’s the best smartphone and what “data not available” means, there are a few notable outliers and oddities.

Georgia, for example, is worried that baby monitors are susceptible to hacking and guess what? The fears are legitimate, writes the internet information website. “Congratulations, Georgia. Your most googled tech myth turns out to be true. Sorry we can’t console you about this one. Baby monitors are susceptible to hacking, especially the modern smart monitors that integrate online. If you want a safer option, older monitors (the ones that are basically glorified two-way radios) are harder to hack.” In New York, the study concludes, there are too many people who still believe that Macs are immune to viruses. They’re less susceptible, perhaps, but not immune. Other myths or partial truths are common throughout the country, the study found: more than 50 percent of people believe that charging their cellphone overnight can ruin their battery, 31 percent believe that an airport X-ray machine can wipe the memory from a phone or laptop, 30% think a computer must be shut down every night for it to run properly and 12% think deleted files can never be recovered.