The business week ahead

SOMETIME THIS WEEK: The Defense Department is expected to make public more than 1,000 comments it received on its closely watched plans for a cloud-computing contract that could be worth billions. Competitors to market leader Amazon Web Services have raised concerns about a winner-take-all award.

TUESDAY: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify about the social-media company’s data practices in a joint hearing of the Senate Commerce and Judiciary committees and, on Wednesday, before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. This will be his first-ever testimony before Congress. … The United Kingdom’s secretary of state for international trade, Liam Fox, kicks off a two-day visit to Seattle as part of a six-day tour of Canada and the U.S. A strong Brexit backer, Fox will speak about U.K.-U.S. trade and investment at an event hosted by the Washington Council on International Trade, and is expected to visit Amazon, Boeing and Starbucks. … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March.

WEDNESDAY: The Labor Department issues its Consumer Price Index for March. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its March interest-rate meeting.

FRIDAY: The Labor Department reports on February job openings and labor turnover. … Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo report their first-quarter financial results.