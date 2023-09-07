When Todd Howard of video-game maker Bethesda said Starfield is “irresponsibly large,” with “five or six” games in one, he was not joking. Starfield, Microsoft’s new game, has over 100 systems and a total of 1,000 planets — and critics said the main quest took them 20 hours to complete.

In playing Starfield, produced by Microsoft-owned studio Bethesda, you fight space pirates and ride a spaceship to different planets and galaxies to try to figure out a curious artifact. Some mechanics and designs resemble Fallout 4, a Bethesda game released before Microsoft bought the studio in 2020 — marking then one of Microsoft’s first aggressive investments in gaming.

Starfield is an Xbox-exclusive game released Wednesday after seven years in the works. Experts say Microsoft is betting on Starfield’s exclusivity to drive console sales and increase the Redmond-based giant’s gaming market share.

Experts also say Microsoft is largely safe from arguments comparing Starfield’s Xbox exclusivity to antitrust claims from the $69 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Bethesda is a big studio “but they’re not super dominant,” said Joshua Foust, a researcher and columnist who has written about the video game industry and consumer identities. Starfield’s exclusivity “has been annoying and frustrating for some players, but not destroying the market.”

Microsoft acknowledged it ranks behind Nintendo and PlayStation maker Sony in gaming. Globally, in the second quarter of 2023, Xbox Series X/S market share was 21%, while Nintendo’s Switch and Sony’s PlayStation 5 consoles held 40% and 33% of market share, respectively, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence provided to The Seattle Times.

Starfield, which is available in a $570 game-console bundle from some retailers, is part of Microsoft’s bet to set Xbox sales on par with rivals, according to Foust.

Sony also has exclusive titles such as The Last of Us Part I and Part II and the Horizon series. In June, gaming studio Square Enix released PlayStation 5-exclusive Final Fantasy XVI.

“Starfield doing well is really important,” Foust said. “Sony needs competition to not fall into stagnation.”

Shipments of Xbox Series X/S decreased by 2.4% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, while PlayStation 5 and Switch shipments increased 37.5% and 14%, respectively, S&P data shows.

Microsoft’s gaming investment

In 2020, while Starfield was still in development, Microsoft bought the studio’s owner ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion.

The ZeniMax acquisition was at the time Microsoft’s largest in the video game industry. Rockville, M.D.-based Bethesda is the maker of blockbuster titles such as Skyrim and the Fallout and Elder Scrolls series.

“With the acquisition of Bethesda, we metaphorically and literally double our gaming content capacity,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told Bloomberg when the acquisition was announced.

Microsoft’s gaming strategy has had to become more aggressive after the Xbox 360 and Xbox One console generations failed to grow the tech giant’s user base, S&P Global Market Intelligence Research Analyst Neil Barbour said in an interview.

“One of the first key acquisitions [Microsoft] made was this ZeniMax Bethesda acquisition which is to date the fourth largest video game deal in history,” he said.

Console gaming, Barbour said, is the driving force behind overall gaming revenue.

According to the S&P data, the overall console gaming content revenue grew 15.5% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year. Bethesda’s executive director Howard said in a Bloomberg TV interview that 2023 is a competitive year in the industry.

Activision Blizzard acquisition

On the backdrop of Bethesda’s Starfield exclusive release is a monthslong battle for Microsoft to acquire Call of Duty-maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, making it the largest acquisition in the video game history. Regulators have claimed Microsoft’s ability to make marquee games Xbox-exclusive could hurt competition.

In a Wednesday interview with Bloomberg TV, Microsoft Gaming CEO and Xbox head Phil Spencer said Starfield, which was available in preview for a week before its release date, was already the most-played exclusive game from the Xbox Series X/S generation of consoles.

Also a key of regulators’ concerns is Microsoft’s ability to dominate the cloud-gaming market. Last month, Microsoft agreed to give game publisher Ubisoft Entertainment cloud-streaming rights for Activision games. Microsoft’s Activision deal is currently under reviewed by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. In July, a U.S. federal judge allowed Microsoft to move forward with the acquisition.

While Starfield is exclusive to no other console but Xbox, users can still play it on PC and in the cloud. Spencer said Starfield is Bethesda’s most wish-listed game on PC gaming platform Steam.

“We want to make sure our games are available on so many different places, on Xbox consoles, on PC, [and] also via cloud,” Spencer said. “It’s really about giving players choice around how they want to play.”

It’s unlikely that Starfield will draw regulatory scrutiny for being console exclusive, S&P’s Barbour said.

“Starfield sort of falls in the middle, where it’s perhaps acceptable from a regulatory perspective that it would be a console-exclusive,” he said.

In a U.S. Federal Trade Commission complaint against the Activision deal, commissioners cited Starfield as contradictory to Microsoft’s commitments to the European Commission that it would not make Xbox-exclusive games.

“Shortly after the EC cleared the transaction, Microsoft made public its decision to make several of the newly acquired ZeniMax titles, including Starfield, Redfall and The Elder Scrolls VI, Microsoft exclusives,” the complaint states.

Microsoft said in response that it honored the commitment and the first two games released by Bethesda after its acquisition — Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo — became one-year PlayStation exclusives and were available on Xbox afterward.

For future ZeniMax games, the company’s decisions would be made “on a case-by-case basis, taking into account player demand and sentiment,” Microsoft said in response to the FTC’s complaint.