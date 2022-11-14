Meta’s layoffs last week included 726 people who worked at Washington offices, affecting more than 8% of the local workforce, state officials announced Monday.

The company laid off 419 who worked at the Seattle office and 307 at the Bellevue office. The final day of employment for workers at both locations is Jan. 13, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification service records.

In total, 11,000 workers were laid off companywide, affecting 13% of Meta’s 87,000 workforce. It was the largest layoff in the company’s history.

Meta had 8,800 employees in Washington offices, according to figures from the Puget Sound Business Journal. These offices are located in Redmond, South Lake Union and Bellevue.

Before the layoffs, Facebook parent company Meta announced a hiring halt until the first quarter of 2023. Its stock has fallen more than 70% in 2022, trading at levels last seen seven years ago.

Meta reported accelerating revenue decline during its September earnings call. It cited challenging business conditions as the reason — a tough economy, losses in its advertising business and an expensive, low-return “metaverse” investment.

“Unfortunately, this did not play out the way I expected,” Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. “I got this wrong, and I take responsibility for that.”

Besides Meta, Twitter and Redfin have also announced layoffs affecting workers at Washington offices in the beginning of the month. Twitter announced mass layoffs that cut half its workforce, including 208 employees at its Seattle office. Seattle-based Redfin announced total layoffs of 862 jobs, including 75 in Washington.

Amazon is said to be planning 10,000 layoffs starting this week.