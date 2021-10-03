The technology we use daily can be helpful, creepy and down right baffling. Here are some recent stories published on seattletimes.com, to make life a bit easier and keep you informed of changes.

Baffled by texts and emails telling you that your 3G phone is going to become a brick? It’s true if you’re using a device on 3G. That includes some medical alert devices and alarms. Here’s what you need to know about the change from 3G to 5G.

That old 3G phone and other tech gadgets don’t have to go in the landfill. You might be able to repurpose them. Here are some ideas, and a few more ideas.

On the creepy side, companies are hoarding information about you, and your boss might be watching every move you make. It takes a bit of time, but you can get companies to delete the information they’ve gathered. For work, though, you might have to get used to the company snooping on your laptop or computer.

Looking for help? Patrick Marshall has got you covered. In his recent column, Patrick answers readers questions about how a neighbor was able to use a reader’s printer (creepy, right?) and disappearing apps.

Got a tech question? You can reach Patrick at pmarshall@seattletimes.com. Read more of his Q&A columns here.