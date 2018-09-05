Donuts will keep its headquarters in Kirkland after the acquisition.
Kirkland internet domain company Donuts has been bought by Boston private equity firm Abry Partners for an undisclosed price.
The Eastside company of 110 employees is in the domain name game, and owns top-level domains such as .photography and .restaurant. Last year, Donuts scooped up Bellevue-based Rightside, which also owned several domains, for about $213 million.
The Abry acquisition won’t change much in terms of strategy and goals for the company, Donuts CEO Bruce Jaffe said Wednesday. But it will give the company more access to money to expand, he said.
Donuts will remain in Kirkland.
Abry’s other investments span a broad range of technology, health care and insurance companies.
