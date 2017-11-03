Patrick Marshall answers your personal-technology questions each week.

Q: While investigating why my wife cannot use the printer (while logged in to her Windows 10 account) whereas I can (while logged in to my Windows 10 account), a Microsoft support engineer noticed her account is corrupted. The engineer recommended we delete her account (she is an administrator, same as I am) and create a new one for her. Would you please tell me if the following steps would result in a new, uncorrupted account for her without loss of contents?

First, save to an external drive any files of interest. Next, save emails and contacts residing in her Outlook email account (Comcast is our email provider). Then create a temporary (nonadministrator) account. Then copy files from the external drive into the new account. Next, delete her corrupted account. Finally, upgrade her account to be an administrator and add the printer to her account.

— Ricardo Ardila

A: Corrupt user accounts are, alas, a not-uncommon cause of problems, especially with accessing devices and Windows resources. All it takes is a sector going bad on your hard drive where a critical system file resides to result in a corrupt user account.

That said, new user files are easy to create. My recommendation is to keep it simple. Just create a new user account and, before deleting the old account, see what data you actually need to move over. Chances are, for example, that you won’t need to move any emails since they are generally stored on your mail provider’s servers. If you log into your email from the new user account I’m betting that the emails will all be there.

As for local data files, if you can’t access the old user account from the new user account, just log in as an administrator and you can easily move files and folders from one to the other.

Once you’re sure the new user account has access to everything your wife needs, then it’s OK to go ahead and delete her old user account.

One other thing, though. I recommend against configuring the new user account as an administrator account. If your computer gets hacked, the hacker will have access to all the rights of the current user. If you’re logged in as an administrator the hacker can do a lot more damage to your computer.

Oh, and finally, I hope you’re regularly backing up data files you and your wife care about. You never know …

Q: To follow up on the question in a recent column about the screen freezing when the person tried to access Outlook, I have the same problem only it happens no matter what site I am on. I am running Windows 7 Home Premium and I use Firefox and Internet Explorer 11.

It seems as if every half-hour my computer turns white and freezes. I have to start task manager to close the browser. This happens in Firefox, IE and even when I am trying to access a Word document. I will usually get a message that either says “Firefox not responding” or “Warning: Unresponsive Script”. I have run scans using Microsoft Security and Malwarebytes Antimalware and my computer is clean. Do I need to take my computer to a repair shop?

— George Briggs

A: Have you tried another computer on the network? If you encounter the same problem with other computers you probably have a problem with your router.

If the problem is restricted to that one computer, there could be a number of causes, from a corrupt system file to malware that isn’t detected by your anti-malware program. If it was my computer, I’d either take it into a shop or start from scratch. By starting from scratch, I mean backing up data I care about, reformatting the drive, and reinstalling Windows and any other applications I want to use.