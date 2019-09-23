Are you worried artificial intelligence (AI) technology is coming for your job? Do you work in tech and wonder why people fear AI?

On Nov. 6, The A.I. Age, a reporting project of The Seattle Times, will host a discussion that explores whether AI will make the working world better or worse. This is your chance to share those existential quandaries that Amazon’s Alexa couldn’t answer.

We want workers, middle management, AI developers, policy makers and readers to walk away with a greater understanding of the emerging role of AI in the world of work, to address misconceptions and hear from experts with various perspectives on the topic.

What resources, if any, are available for retail and transportation workers at risk of losing their jobs? In which sectors has AI adoption improved jobs by minimizing workloads? How can managers deploy AI technology in a way that empowers their workforce? What can policy makers do now to reduce economic inequality that may result from the spread of AI?

Join us at the Impact Hub from 6:30-8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 to explore these questions and more. Register for free today.

Our panel includes:

Rumman Chowdhury is the Global Lead for Responsible AI at Accenture Applied Intelligence, where she works with clients to create cutting-edge technical solutions for ethical, explainable and transparent AI. She is a TedX speaker, and has been named by InformationWeek as one of 10 influential AI and machine learning experts to follow on Twitter.

Akhtar Badshah is a lecturer at the University of Washington’s Evans School for Public Policy & Governance, and founded an executive leadership program for social impact professionals. Dr. Badshah focuses on the impact of technological advancements on society, and how such improvements can benefit low-income communities and provide them with skills to participate in the new economy.

Andrea Dehlendorf is Co-Executive Director of United for Respect, a national organization that seeks to amplify the voices of people working in low wage jobs, and to advocate for solutions to their needs. As a member of the Partnership on AI– a technology industry consortium that creates best practices on AI technologies– Dehlendorf will represent the voices of retail workers across the country in studying the development and deployment of AI in the workplace and our communities.

Ryan Calo is the Lane Powell and D. Wayne Gittinger Associate Professor at the University of Washington School of Law, where he focuses on the intersection of law and emerging technology. Business Insider named him one of the most influential people in robotics.

Moderated by:

Melissa Hellmann is an award-winning reporter who covers the social and economic impacts of artificial intelligence for The Seattle Times. Hellmann examines regulation, privacy concerns and the changing landscape of labor thanks to a grant from the Harvard-MIT Ethics and Governance of AI Initiative.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 6

Time: 6:30-8:15 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Location: The Impact Hub

Address: 220 2nd Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98104