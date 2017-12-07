Seattle’s new mayor signed a letter from nearly 60 mayors to the Federal Communications Commission, opposing the rule rollback that they say could be detrimental to middle- and working-class families.

New Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has lent her voice to the movement opposing the rollback of net neutrality regulations, something dozens of mayors across the U.S. say could be detrimental to middle- and working-class families.

Durkan signed a letter from nearly 60 mayors to the Federal Communications Commission, which plans a vote next week to eliminate Obama administration rules that many say ensure the internet stays open and accessible. The Republican-led FCC has argued that the regulations stifle investments by broadband providers.

“The Commission’s approach puts those few companies ahead of millions of Americans, tens of thousands of businesses which depend on a free and open internet, and local communities solving everyday problems Americans face,” the letter reads.

Opponents of the rollback are concerned that eliminating the rules could create an opening for internet providers to charge companies to ensure fast access to their websites, therefore pricing out smaller businesses and offering less choice for consumers.

Several tech companies in the region also support the current regulations, and protests are planned at Verizon stores in Seattle and across the country Thursday to demonstrate against the vote.

The city of Seattle’s chief technology officer, Michael Mattmiller, announced last month that he opposed the rule rollback.

Durkan was joined in signing the letter by several other Northwest mayors including those from Kenmore, Tacoma, Portland and Eugene.