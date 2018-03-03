With this specialized sense of diplomacy, Mr. Mullin led talks among University of Washington, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Seattle Children’s hospital.

J. Shan Mullin, a longtime Seattle lawyer who helped form the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, died Feb. 21 after a battle with leukemia. He was 83.

Mr. Mullin, a Bellingham native and lifelong Pacific Northwesterner, was known for his ability to bring together institutions and people from various points on the political spectrum.

“Shan had the unique ability to talk to anyone of different views and make that person feel that he was listening to him and respecting his views,” said family friend and colleague Bob Giles, the former managing partner of Perkins Coie. Mr. Mullin spent his career at the law firm, after joining as its 26th lawyer in 1958.

With this specialized sense of diplomacy, Mr. Mullin led talks among University of Washington, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and Seattle Children’s hospital.

The institutions were considering forming a cancer-research alliance in the late 1990s and were navigating the complexities of uniting three high-powered entities.

Mr. Mullin chaired a committee of trustees and directors to serve as a sounding board for key issues, said Dr. Fred Appelbaum, the executive vice president and deputy director of Fred Hutch. Mr. Mullin believed strongly that establishing the alliance would advance treatments and be best for patients.

“He was very principled and you were almost embarrassed to become too parochial in front of him when he could paint this beautiful picture of what could happen if we all could overcome individual interests and work together,” said Appelbaum, who went on to become the first president of Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

Mr. Mullin was deeply involved with educational efforts and health-care research in Seattle. He served on civic boards including the United Way of King County, the Municipal League of Seattle/King County and UW Medicine and founded Leadership Tomorrow, a program that helps young professionals get involved with civic engagement.

Mr. Mullin was always able to see the benefit of giving back to his community, and he didn’t view it as an obligation, said his son, Steve Mullin.

““It was something that he enjoyed doing. It gave him great satisfaction and it added meaning to his life,” the younger Mullin said.

His father brought many of the same diplomatic and counseling attributes at home, Steve Mullin said. He served as a role model to his four children, and encouraged them to take on civic activities. Steve Mullin now serves as the president of Washington Roundtable.

He was also home for dinner nearly every night, Steve Mullin remembered, and loved traveling to the Hood Canal with his family. Later in his career, he took a sabbatical so he could travel with his wife, Lee, and children.

In the 1970s, before a federal order was mandated, Mr. Mullin advocated for the desegregation of Seattle schools.

He saw the way federal mandates in other cities had a negative impact and concluded it would be better if Seattle acted on its own, said Steve Mullin. He was hopeful it would bring more equitable options for students.

“We concluded as an organization that it would be better for our community if Seattle could be desegregated voluntarily by busing as a city rather than by court order,” Mr. Mullin told The New York Times in 1978, when he was chairman of the Municipal League.

The city began and operated a busing program for decades, but those efforts were ultimately shelved and mandatory busing was panned as a viable option for increasing diversity in schools.

“However, Seattle clearly avoided much of the strife that affected many other cities,” Steve Mullin said.

Mr. Mullin continued his drive to improve education, and helped to found the Seattle Alliance for Education. Sue Tupper, the first CEO of the Alliance for Education, called his actions “legendary” in helping the school district survive troubled times.

“The actions he took, time and again, were driven by one goal — and one only: to do all he could to ensure that every child enrolled in Seattle’s schools had access to a quality education that would afford them options and opportunity upon graduating,” Tupper wrote in an email forwarded to The Seattle Times.

Mr. Mullin spent his life in Seattle serving behind the scenes, his friends and family said, without interest in seeking the limelight of high-profile roles or political office. But he made his impression nonetheless.

Besides son Steve, and wife, Lee, Mr. Mullin is survived by daughters Barbara Foley, and Anne Thomas and son John Mullin and their spouses and 10 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on March 9 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Seattle.