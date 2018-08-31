Patrick Marshall answers your personal technology questions each week.

Q: I’m using Windows 10 and Microsoft’s Edge browser. I also have Firefox installed. Every morning I go into my credit union to check my accounts and I go into Cricklers for a quick mental challenge. A while back all of a sudden Cricklers stopped loading with Edge. Finally, in desperation I tried Firefox and it was fine. Then it started working with Edge but every now and then it would balk and I’d have to use Firefox. A couple of weeks ago I was going into the credit union site and it gave me the message “Hmmm … can’t reach that page.” After trying several times over a couple of days, I tried Firefox and it worked fine. Then it started working with Edge again. Today it rejected me on Edge and I had to go to Firefox. Can you give me an idea of what is causing this seemingly random problem?

— Don Davenport

A: I really do wish there was a clear answer I could give you. The best I can offer is that the relationship between browsers and websites is a delicate dance. Many websites run complex scripts that may conflict with an extension running in your browser. Or a new script added to a website may require JavaScript, and if your browser doesn’t have that active, the website won’t run properly. And some websites — especially banking websites — may reject a connection if you’re using a virtual private network.

In short, there are so many possible causes of problems with websites — generally caused by changes in scripting in the website — that rather than try to track down the specific cause I just have several browsers and use the one that works best with a given site. Most often, the conflict is between a script on a given website and an extension on the browser you’re using, so if you want to minimize the problem I suggest that you keep all your browsers as unburdened with add-ons or extensions as possible.

Q: I have an Asus laptop with Windows 10 Home. I have basic broadband internet from Wave. About half the time when I open the computer from sleep, and go onto Firefox, I don’t have an internet connection. So I click on Settings, Network & Internet. The status shows Not Connected, so I click the Troubleshoot button. The Windows Network Diagnostics window opens. It goes through Detecting Problems, and ends up ”Resetting the Wireless Network Adapter,” which solves the problem. My other laptop never has this problem. What can I do to solve this problem with the Asus computer permanently, so I don’t have to keep “troubleshooting”?

— Susan Hauser, Seattle

A: The most likely cause of this is that your Asus laptop is configured so that it puts the network adapter to sleep when it puts the computer to sleep and then, when you wake up the computer the adapter doesn’t rise to the occasion. Open the Device Manager from the Control Panel, and locate the wireless adapter under the Network Adapters heading. Right-click on the wireless adapter and then select Properties. In the dialogue box that opens, click on the tab labeled “Power Management” and check to see that the adapter is configured not to allow Windows to put it to sleep.

Also, check with ASUS to make sure you have up-to-date drivers for the network adapter.